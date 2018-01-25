Alumnae sorority chapter hosts discussion on prison overcrowding

Prison overcrowding is a debate lawmakers have faced for years, and one organization is doing their part to make sure community members are educated on this issue.

Thursday the Montgomery Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc held a discussion titled 'Prison Overcrowding and our Community: Reversing the Statistics'. More than two dozen people came out for Part II in the MACSpeaks Series on Criminal Justice Reform.

As part of the presentation there was a panel discussion featuring representatives from Legal Services Alabama, Alabama Pardons and Parole Board, and Department of Mental Health.

"It is an important discussion because it impacts people in our community. We have some people serving long sentences that the crime doesn't reflect," said Kynesha Brown. "Our end goal is for people to be engaged. They may get more involved in organizations, help them draft legislation, or just call their legislators to let them know this is an issue going on."

Organizers says the third part of the MacSpeaks Series is planned for next month. The topic they will be tackling is the impact of poverty on a conviction.

The event is free and open to the community. The contact person/event organizer is Kynesha Brown, Chair of the Political Awareness Committee

For those interested in next month's discussion, you may email the group at macpoliticalawareness@gmail.com

