Amanda: Clouds build ahead of a wet weekend

We are watching a lot of things in our forecast over the next week or so, cold temperatures were the name of the game early this morning, but things will start to change as we head throughout our afternoon. Not only do we see the potential for a wet weekend ahead, but we are keeping our eyes on the long-term forecast as well; right now some models are suggesting the start of February could bring more cold/potential wintry weather.

Today: Clouds are already starting to roll in across our state. Moisture levels in the atmosphere are starting to go back up now that high pressure is moving away from our area. Southerly flow will help not only keep the sky mostly cloudy today, but it will also help temperatures remain mild! Highs are expected to reach the low and mid-60s for many across central and south Alabama with limited sunshine statewide.

Weekend: Okay, this forecast is a bit of a double-edged sword. As a meteorologist, we look to see if our area is in *need* of rain. Our current drought monitor shows that statewide we are either abnormally dry or in some kind of low-end drought, and if we go too long without any beneficial wet weather we could be diving deeper and deeper into a more significant drought. That means any light/moderate rain event that features no risk of severe weather is good, no matter what day of the week! But, on the other hand, we are heading into a weekend that does feature some local outdoor events. Here's the break from the forecast right now.

Overall, we will get stuck in a wet pattern this weekend. No, it doesn't look like it rains all 48 hours of both Saturday and Sunday for *everyone*, but we will have multiple intervals of rain move through Alabama.

Coverage starts out as isolated/scattered as early as Saturday morning ahead of a weaker cold front, but then it starts to become more widespread during the afternoon/evening and overnight hours as the boundary sweeps through the state.

Still lingering into our Sunday morning, I think the best coverage of any rain will likely keep our Sunday wetter than our Saturday. Any showers we do see look to come to an end by Sunday evening as drier air moves into the area.

Next Week: Dry northwest flow will return behind our departing front, so the last few days of what was a busy January will remain quiet and seasonable with temps close to 60 degrees by Monday. They will drop a bit thanks to a secondary (dry) cold front that will reinforce colder air into the region; cooler 50s are expected by Tuesday/Wednesday.

First Alert - Long Term Forecast: The start of February may be a week away, but there are signs suggesting it could be an interesting start to the second month of 2018. An overall pattern shift will occur as yet another system moves through the area; that will take our mild 60s by Thursday and turn us rainy by Friday. It's still too far into the forecast to nail down details, but much colder air could make another appearance behind that front. If any precip lingers, it could fall in some type of wintry form (again, still too soon to say exactly). Once we get more model consensus we will continue to pass that information along to you!!

