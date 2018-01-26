Injured deer euthanized after running in to Alex City store

Security video from the Tractor Supply Co. in Alex City shows the injured deer jumping over a register. (Source: Tractor Supply Co.)

Lunchtime at an Alexander City business turned into a bloody situation Thursday that ended with a customer evacuation and calls to police.

A deer that was apparently hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 280 darted through the doors of Tractor Supply Co. at 1556 Mill Square.

Assistant manager David Evans said the deer, an 8-point buck, didn't do much damage to store property and didn't cause any injuries, but one of its legs was severely broken.

Evans said customers were evacuated for safety reasons and the store was temporarily closed while police, firefighters, and the game warden responded to assess the situation.

Unfortunately, the injured animal, which had sat down on the floor near some lawn mowers, had to be put down, Evans said.

The police department has not yet responded to requests for comment on the situation.

