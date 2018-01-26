Elderly man dies after space heater causes house fire in Alex City

An elderly man has died after a house fire in Alec City (Source: WSFA 12 News)

An elderly man died in a house fire after Alex City Fire officials say a space heater was unsafely used.

According to Alex City Fire Deputy Chief Craig Clark, firefighters received a call of a fire on Booker Street around 12:42 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters were able to make it to the scene four minutes later and while inside, they located the body of an 86-year-old man. They pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.

Another person who managed to escape the fire was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators believe an electric space heater caused the fire. Clark says the heater had been placed too close to a combustible material. There was also no working smoke detector in the home.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.