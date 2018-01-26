Auburn has its own Iron Chef

According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
An escaped federal inmate was arrested on private land behind the prison, after trying to get back into the prison. It happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received information that inmates were escaping from the prison in Beaumont, TX, on the back side of the facility, and crossing onto private land owned by a rancher.More >>
Bill Cosby's lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.More >>
State Senator Paul Bussman confirms to WBRC that he has called for Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail to resign after comments Nail made in reference to a picture of Governor Kay Ivey on social media.More >>
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.More >>
