The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.

By the sports transitive property, UCF beat Auburn, who beat both Georgia and Alabama, therefore should be national champs.

Twitter allows you to tweet up to 280 characters at a time, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey needed just 118 to burn her counterpart in Georgia ahead of Monday night's national championship game.

The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.

According to the Auburn Athletics Ticket Office, the possibility of counterfeit tickets has increased for the upcoming games against LSU, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Alabama and South Carolina.

Officials remind fans that the only authorized outlets to sell tickets are the Auburn ticket Office, opposing school ticket offices, ReplyBuy and Stub Hub. Purchasing tickets from any other source is done at a buyer’s risk.

A ticket’s authenticity is in the barcode. If a ticket is purchased from another source the bar code may have been duplicated and the first to enter the arena will be the valid ticket. Officials at each entrance are instructed to not allow counterfeit tickets to enter the arena, according to Auburn officials.

If a counterfeit ticket is discovered, the ticket holder will be escorted out of the arena.

Auburn officials have provided several educations points regarding counterfeit tickets:

Seat Location Fraud: The latest fraudulent tactic observed by ticket offices is seat location “photo-shopping” on print-at-home paper tickets. If you are purchasing a paper ticket from an individual (either in person or online), there is a chance of a fraudulent seat location, even if the original ticket was purchased from an authorized ticket seller. An example of this type of fraud would include purchasing a ticket from a source other than StubHub, yet the ticket has “StubHub”, on it, but the location on the ticket has been altered. If this occurs, the ticket holder will be required to sit in the seat location of the original ticket. Prior to purchasing tickets, you should reach out to the Auburn ticket office to check seat locations, either by phone in advance of the game or at a ticket troubleshooting area on gameday.

Use Caution: Fans should exercise caution when approached in outer parking lots or downtown area of Auburn. Counterfeit sellers have been known to travel by bicycle so they can move away quickly if approached by law enforcement.

ReplyBuy: Sign up for AuburnFastPass to see last-minute ticket availability for the SEC home games. If tickets become available from previous allotments reserved for visiting teams, player comps, recruits and high school coaches, registered fans will receive a text with the ability to respond and purchase tickets on their smartphones. Register at https://www.replybuy.com/auburn/welcome or text AUBURN at 20123.

Ticket Transferring: Owners of tickets purchased through the Auburn or visiting team’s ticket offices have the ability to resell their tickets online. When that happens the original ticket will become invalid and the online ticket becomes the “good” ticket. Please remember that only StubHub is an authorized secondary ticketing provider for Auburn tickets, purchasing from other online resellers is done at the buyers’ own risk. We encourage fans to ask questions to make sure that the ticket you have purchased has not been sold online.

Before Buying Tickets from Individuals: The City of Auburn requires all individuals re-selling tickets to obtain a permit. Permits will include a city-issued badge with photo identification. The permit does not legitimize the sellers as Auburn University representatives, nor does it validate the tickets they are selling. The purpose of the scalping permit is to provide Auburn police officers an opportunity to engage and identify individuals scalping tickets during Auburn Athletic events. Individuals that choose to purchase tickets from a scalper are encouraged to document the permit number.

Ask the seller if they will accompany you to the Gates to verify the authenticity of the ticket. An EOG staff member will scan the ticket and verify its authenticity for entrance. EOG gate scanners cannot verify a ticket’s seating location authenticity, only one of the troubleshooting areas can authenticate seating locations. If they refuse, use caution. Once the ticket is scanned, the customer must enter the arena.

Fans can verify the authenticity of their tickets at either Auburn Arena box office. However, the authenticity can only be verified for that moment in time, if a ticket is authenticated it is recommended to immediately enter the arena. If the tickets have been duplicated (copied, resold, etc.) in any way, the first ticket to enter the arena will be the “good” ticket and any subsequent tickets will be scanned invalid.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. Auburn University Athletics contributed to this report.