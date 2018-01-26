Woman's teeth whitener mishap will have you laughing

KC Godwin holds the teeth whitener container that left her covered in black. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Montgomery woman is giving friends and family a good laugh at her own expense following a mishap with a bottle of teeth whitener.

KC Godwin was looking forward to a girls' weekend retreat and wanted to try out the products she'd bought on Amazon before the event. The perfect opportunity came Wednesday night after she and her family arrived home from church services.

Her husband heard the scream from upstairs.

"I had an accident," she yelled.

When he reached the bathroom, he knew he had to record what he was witnessing.

The gray shirt and the charcoal whitening paste were part of the same package, she explained. First, she tried on the "silly mom shirt" emblazoned with "Y'all gon' make me lose my mind up in here", lyrics from DMX's 1999 album "And then there was X".

And then there was...activated charcoal.

She was covered in the jet black substance that's become a popular teeth whitening paste. She had bright white teeth, alright. But only because they were set in stark contrast after what looked like an adventure sweeping chimneys with Bert from "Mary Poppins".

Panic? No, the giggles were infectious.

"Well, your teeth do look white," her husband explained.

"This product works!" she admitted, giggles from both growing.

So what happened? After admiring the shirt, Godwin dove into the rest of the Amazon package to find the paste, but the "teeny-tiny tab was so hard to open and I pushed down to hard," she explained.

"It's ex-ploded," she said to her husband, trying to compose herself.

Making it all the more embarrassing for Mom, one of their small children had recently gotten into trouble after causing a big mess with another package of the same product. Now, Godwin had done the same and made a much larger mess.

"The rug is ruined" she admitted. The stained shirt, however, will be worn over the weekend when the girls hit the spa.

Combine the oh-so-appropriate lyrics and the massive stain and it could be mistaken for a one-of-a-kind, uber trendy shirt.

And there's good news. Despite being covered in the paste, Godwin said she only lost about half the bottle. Now she can aim for the teeth again on the next round.

