Prattville Mardi Gras Parade scheduled for Saturday afternoon

According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...More >>
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.More >>
Afghan official says a powerful explosion has rocked the city center in the Afghan capital of Kabul.More >>
The remaining members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee.More >>
ESPN says Jemele Hill will leave her job as 'Sportscenter' anchor to write for the company's web site The Undefeated, and be a network commentator.More >>
