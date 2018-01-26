Prattville Mardi Gras Parade to go on as scheduled

The threat of potential weather Saturday is no longer a cause of concern in Prattville as the Mardi Gras parade will go on as scheduled, Lisa Byrd says.

According to Byrd, the parade will start at 1 p.m. as originally scheduled.

The Cruising the Creekwalk 5K is still scheduled as well as the car show.

