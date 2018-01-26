Red Clay Brewing Co. to expand distribution

After home brewing for almost 10 years, Kerry McGinnis and John Corbin decided they should start their own brewery.

Now they are co-owners of Red Clay Brewing Co.

“We took about a year of what we like to call, 'anchor-tourism.' We went around the country and met with a lot of brewers,” said Co-Owner of Red Clay Brewing Co. John Corbin.

“It was something this area needed. Something we thought would be really good here,” said Co-Owner of Red Clay Brewing Co. Kerry McGinnis.

The Opelika-based company has only been in operation for about three years, and now they are expanding into neighboring states.

“Getting our beer out to more places, expanding our reach. We launched in the state of Georgia just starting last week, and it’ll be over the next couple of months. And being in cans as well as in kegs gives us the ability to get to more places,” said McGinnis.

Two flavors of canned beer are currently on the market and a third flavor will be offered this Spring. In addition to canned beer, owners will soon be adding bottled wine to their distribution list.

“It’s the Three Ravens brand. In the first part of February we'll be looking to release it locally,” Corbin said.

The co-owners said they also plan on expanding into the panhandle of Florida.

