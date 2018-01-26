Cottonwood Rescue asks for donations amid limited operating funds

The Cottonwood Rescue squad is seeking community donations to help with updating equipment and general operations.

The rescue squad resumed operations Jan. 6. They shut down in November after the former rescue captain retired.

Since Jan. 6, they're responded to at least 32 calls - of those, at least 25 required medical transport, according to Rescue Captain Rickey Stokes.

One of those calls happened around 11 a.m. Friday when they responded to a fire in the Lucy community and transported one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Although the rescue squad is back in business, they are working with limited funds. They do get some money from Houston County, but say it's just not enough - especially for a squad starting over again.

The rescue squad says the money will go towards operating funds, paying rescue squad members, and getting updated equipment.

"We're looking at new heart monitors or chest compression, so that if you're doing CPR it does CPR on you. If we go to Lucy and have to go to the Medical Center that's a long way for one person doing chest compressions on somebody. We're looking at that, but they're a lot of money," said Stokes.

The rescue serves the southern part of Houston County - all the way to the Georgia and Florida state lines.

They don't have a set fundraising goal, they're just asking for any donations.

If you'd like to donate, you can send money to P.O. Box 447 Cottonwood, AL 36320.

