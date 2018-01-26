Free tax clinic service available in Dothan

A free tax clinic is now open in Dothan. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A free tax clinic is now open in Dothan.

The service is aimed at assisting families eligible for the earned income tax credit. Families making $54,000 a year with children in the home or $20,000 without children in the home are eligible for the free service.

Taxes are done by IRS Certified volunteers from Wallace Community College.

Interested individuals should contact 1-888-99-TAX-AL to set up an appointment. Appointments are available during the week at Alfred Saliba Center for Families located at 301 West Lafayette Street in Dothan.

The service in the Dothan area is offered by Wallace Community College, Wiregrass 211 and Impact Alabama.

Impact Alabama also provides free tax services in other areas like Montgomery and Troy.

To find a location closest to you, contact 1-888-99-TAX-AL.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.