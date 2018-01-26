Elba head football coach resigns

Elba High School will be in search of a new head football coach for next season as Ed Rigby confirmed with WSFA 12 News he has resigned.

Rigby had been the head coach since 2013, and led the Tigers to the 2A state title in 2015. Elba finished with a 9-3 record this past season, losing to Leroy in the first round of the AHSAA state playoffs.

Rigby says his reason for resigning is because he wants to "explore other coaching opportunities."

