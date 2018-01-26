Elba head football coach resigns

ESPN says Jemele Hill will leave her job as 'Sportscenter' anchor to write for the company's web site The Undefeated, and be a network commentator.More >>
ESPN says Jemele Hill will leave her job as 'Sportscenter' anchor to write for the company's web site The Undefeated, and be a network commentator.More >>
The Trojans are looking to improve off last year’s 31-25 record which saw them get eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.More >>
The Trojans are looking to improve off last year’s 31-25 record which saw them get eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.More >>
Elba High School will be in search of a new head football coach for next season as Ed Rigby confirmed with WSFA 12 News he has resigned.More >>
Elba High School will be in search of a new head football coach for next season as Ed Rigby confirmed with WSFA 12 News he has resigned.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
Sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting patients under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
Sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting patients under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
At the event, professional snowmobilers will perform a high-flying stunt show with a large ramp.More >>
At the event, professional snowmobilers will perform a high-flying stunt show with a large ramp.More >>
There's a new king of the hill in Troy Basketball history. Wesley Person is now the all-time scoring leader in Troy history after a 22-point night against Louisiana-Monroe.More >>
There's a new king of the hill in Troy Basketball history. Wesley Person is now the all-time scoring leader in Troy history after a 22-point night against Louisiana-Monroe.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Josh Gattis as the new wide receivers coach for the Crimson Tide.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Josh Gattis as the new wide receivers coach for the Crimson Tide.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Karl Scott to serve as the Tide's secondary coach.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Karl Scott to serve as the Tide's secondary coach.More >>
The school’s junior varsity coach will take over the coaching duties when the team plays again Thursday.More >>
The school’s junior varsity coach will take over the coaching duties when the team plays again Thursday.More >>