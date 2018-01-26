2 teens stabbed during fight in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

2 teens stabbed during fight in Montgomery

Two teenagers suffered stabbed wounds during a fight Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department. (Source: Raycom Media) Two teenagers suffered stabbed wounds during a fight Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department. (Source: Raycom Media)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Two teenagers suffered stabbed wounds during a fight Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The altercation happened in the 4400 block of Dilworth Court.

According to police, the teens, who are family members, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly