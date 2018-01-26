Law enforcement sharpen skills to investigate human trafficking

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
“Without law enforcement, we can’t make these cases”, U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin stated. “They are recognizing more that there are people in danger, people in crisis, so they are digging a little deeper to make some cases to save some people.”More >>
Opelika police stumbled across a wanted fugitive who had been living in East Alabama this week.More >>
A man wanted on pre-existing charges in Troy was arrested in Dale County Thursday after being tracked in a stolen vehicle, according to the Troy Police Department.More >>
Three people have been charged with trafficking after officials say they were a part of a mail scheme involving drugs.More >>
Eleven people have been arrested in connection with a multi-state drug-trafficking enterprise, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Wednesday.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of animal cruelty.More >>
The second day of a high-profile Elmore County rape case got underway Wednesday with the resumption of the victim's cross-examination. Chase Hughes, 28, is on trial for first-degree rape and second-degree burglary.More >>
48 hours after a man allegedly shot and killed two people in Dallas County, investigators made an arrest.More >>
The Dothan Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for help with a homicide investigation that began at the beginning of January.More >>
