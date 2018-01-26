Troy Baseball looks to get back to postseason in 2018

As a good friend of the Humphrey family it saddens me to hear this news about a young man that to this point in his life has done everything right.More >>
As a good friend of the Humphrey family it saddens me to hear this news about a young man that to this point in his life has done everything right.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Josh Gattis as the new wide receivers coach for the Crimson Tide.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Josh Gattis as the new wide receivers coach for the Crimson Tide.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Karl Scott to serve as the Tide's secondary coach.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Karl Scott to serve as the Tide's secondary coach.More >>
At the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Crimson Tide offensive lineman, Bradley Bozeman, was asked about his fondest memory playing for Alabama. He’s got plenty to choose from.More >>
At the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Crimson Tide offensive lineman, Bradley Bozeman, was asked about his fondest memory playing for Alabama. He’s got plenty to choose from.More >>
Crimson Tide fans, we now know the next time you'll be able to see your team take the field.More >>
Crimson Tide fans, we now know the next time you'll be able to see your team take the field.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
Five players from Auburn, five from Alabama, and one from Troy all on hand to take part in the festivities.More >>
Five players from Auburn, five from Alabama, and one from Troy all on hand to take part in the festivities.More >>
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.More >>
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.More >>
Auburn has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former baseball coach Sunny Golloway.More >>
Auburn has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former baseball coach Sunny Golloway.More >>
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.More >>
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.More >>
The Trojans are looking to improve off last year’s 31-25 record which saw them get eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.More >>
The Trojans are looking to improve off last year’s 31-25 record which saw them get eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.More >>
There's a new king of the hill in Troy Basketball history. Wesley Person is now the all-time scoring leader in Troy history after a 22-point night against Louisiana-Monroe.More >>
There's a new king of the hill in Troy Basketball history. Wesley Person is now the all-time scoring leader in Troy history after a 22-point night against Louisiana-Monroe.More >>
Faulkner University president Dr. Michael Williams officially introduced Shayne Wasden as the school’s new head football coach at a press conference in the Carmichael Boardroom of the Harris College of Business building on campus this morning. The event, originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, was twice postponed due to hazardous road conditions in the wake of this week’s winter storm.More >>
Faulkner University president Dr. Michael Williams officially introduced Shayne Wasden as the school’s new head football coach at a press conference in the Carmichael Boardroom of the Harris College of Business building on campus this morning. The event, originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, was twice postponed due to hazardous road conditions in the wake of this week’s winter storm.More >>
Troy head football coach Neal Brown announced Thursday new titles and roles for a pair of his offensive assistant coaches. Matt Moore has been elevated to offensive coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties, while Sean Reagan will serve as co-offensive coordinator and coach Troy's quarterbacks.More >>
Troy head football coach Neal Brown announced Thursday new titles and roles for a pair of his offensive assistant coaches. Matt Moore has been elevated to offensive coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties, while Sean Reagan will serve as co-offensive coordinator and coach Troy's quarterbacks.More >>
Former Troy Assistant Coach Shayne Wasden will follow Charlie Boren as the next Faulkner Head Coach.More >>
Former Troy Assistant Coach Shayne Wasden will follow Charlie Boren as the next Faulkner Head Coach.More >>
ESPN says Jemele Hill will leave her job as 'Sportscenter' anchor to write for the company's web site The Undefeated, and be a network commentator.More >>
ESPN says Jemele Hill will leave her job as 'Sportscenter' anchor to write for the company's web site The Undefeated, and be a network commentator.More >>
The Trojans are looking to improve off last year’s 31-25 record which saw them get eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.More >>
The Trojans are looking to improve off last year’s 31-25 record which saw them get eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.More >>
Elba High School will be in search of a new head football coach for next season as Ed Rigby confirmed with WSFA 12 News he has resigned.More >>
Elba High School will be in search of a new head football coach for next season as Ed Rigby confirmed with WSFA 12 News he has resigned.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
Sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting patients under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
Sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting patients under the guise of medical treatment.More >>