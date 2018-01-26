Troy Baseball looks to get back to postseason in 2018 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Troy Baseball looks to get back to postseason in 2018

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

The Troy Trojans held its first official baseball practice of the 2018 season on Friday.

The Trojans are looking to improve off last year’s 31-25 record which saw them get eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Trojans will have some fresh faces this year, but also have a load of who are hoping to put the Trojans into an NCAA regional for the first time since 2013.

“One of our goals this year is 6-1-18 which is June 1,” said junior Brandon Lockridge. “We want to be playing in a regional and that’s our ultimate goal is to be playing in June.”

“We’ve not been into that discussion in the last four seasons,” said head coach Mark Smartt. “As a guy that’s been here for a long time, I’ve grown accustomed to competing at a high level. We need to get back to that. We need to play better baseball. That’s the bottom line.”

The Trojans open the 2018 season at home against UT Martin on February 16.

