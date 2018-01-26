Montgomery Job Corps Center celebrates winter commencement

The Montgomery Job Corps Center graduated over 100 students at its Winter Commencement Ceremony (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Montgomery Job Corps Center is a no-cost education and career technical training program offering 10 different career paths for students to choose from.

Friday the center held its Winter Commencement Ceremony.

The center graduated nearly 100 students. The job corps is not like two or four-year colleges, their programs are anywhere for eight to 18 months and range from maintenance and construction, to business and healthcare.

Its programs are designed to get students ready for the workforce, and after Friday’s graduation, roughly 100 new students are ready to take that leap.

“I'm super excited about it. This has actually been one of my lifelong dreams, to graduate finally, you know? So it's really exciting for me," said recent graduate Jermaine James.

"I mean it was a tough challenge but I made it through, thanks to God," said Cecil Graham.

Tamera Burks also just graduated from the job corps.

"I'm actually working within my trade at an assisted living facility,” Burks said. She got that job before receiving her diploma.

"It's kind of like an accomplishment to be able to go ahead and have a job," said Burks.

Jerry Morris, the Business Community Manager for the Montgomery Job Corps Center, said he’s been with the job corps for 12 years and each year, “the level of excitement is just through the roof."

"Before they project from job corps or graduate, we want them to have employment, careers, not just jobs but we want careers for our students," Morris said.

56 students walked across the stage Friday at graduation, but a total of 101 will receive their diplomas. Some couldn't attend because of work and various other reasons.

