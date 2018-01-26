North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Butler County

A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested in south Alabama, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Friday.

Lee Earnest Curry was arrested in Georgiana at a gas station. Curry was wanted in Greensboro, North Carolina on several charges including first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Curry is a suspect in the shooting of a couple on Tuesday night. Investigators say Emmanuel Alexander was killed and his wife was critically injured, according to WXII-TV.

Officers say the couple was headed to a house and when they arrived, a man started shooting.

According to the Marshals Service, Curry fled with property belonging to both victims.

Curry was transported to the Butler County Jail to await extradition to North Carolina.

