Man arrested after he fired into residence with victim, two kids inside

A Troy man turned himself in to police Thursday after previously firing into an occupied residence with an adult and two children inside.

Xezabeya Quintez Demond Grandberry, 25, has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Troy police say the incident happened Jan. 15.

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired into a residence on Dogwood Drive. Officers found several bullet holes in the side of the residence.

According to police, the victim and two children were not hurt. Grandberry was identified as the shooter after investigation and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Grandberry eventually turned himself in Thursday, 10 days after the incident. Police say Grandberry and the victim knew each other but the shooting was not domestic related.

Grandberry was transported to the Pike County Jail, but was released on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.