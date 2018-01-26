Suspect leaves cats overnight at Elmore County shelter

The two cats were found inside a litter pail. The pail had holes poked in the lid for air but the holes were too small. (Source: Humane Society of Elmore County)

Only one of two cats found in a litter pail Thursday morning outside the shelter survived. (Source: Humane Society of Elmore County)

The unidentifiable suspect was caught on camera leaving two cats outside the Humane Society of Elmore County Wednesday. (Source: Humane Society of Elmore County)

Two cats were left overnight for close to 12 hours outside the Humane Society of Elmore County Wednesday, the humane society said.

In a social media post from shelter leaders, one of the cats died, while another was successfully nursed back to health by a Veterinarian.

The Humane Society of Elmore County said the cats, who were estimated to be about 10 months old, were left outside from about 7:34 p.m. Wednesday until staff members unknowingly found the pair Thursday morning.

Outside the facility, staff members found two bags of shredded paper and a Tidy Cats litter pail, but that was when the members found out litter was not in the pail, instead it was two black cats.

In a post on Facebook, the humane society said the pail had tiny holes poked in the lid but the holes were too small, effectively suffocating one of the cats while the other nearly froze to death overnight. Inspection by the Veterinarian revealed the cats were not abused, they were in good health before being left outside all night.

The Humane Society of Elmore County captured everything on surveillance but cannot clearly identify the suspect.

The cats were male and female. The female cat did not survive, while the humane society said the male cat was found to have a body temperature of only 69 degrees. His body temperature was raised and the humane society will stay with the Vet until a proper home can be found.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to Elmore County law enforcement for additional information.

