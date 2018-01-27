ALDOT worker killed in October crash remembered by friends, family

Leo Fournier was killed in October when a driver was driving the wrong way down Atlanta Highway.

The man suspected of being involved in a crash that killed an ALDOT worker on Atlanta highway last year is now charged with murder. Friday night, those who knew the victim were remembering him.

Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said he was shocked when he heard three members of an ALDOT survey crew had been hit by a wrong-way driver on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery back in October.

"As an emergency manager it always concerns me when traffic fatalities happen. We always talk about trying to mitigate those type of things," said Lee.

What was even more shocking for him was finding out he knew one of those workers, 62-year-old Leo Fournier.

"When it hits home a member of the Tuskegee family it strikes us deeply," Lee said.

Lee not only went to the same university, but was a member of the same fraternity as Founier and remembers him as someone people looked up to.

"He was always cordial. He was a sports-minded person and loved to talk sports. He was a dedicated Tuskegeean. He loved Tuskegee," said Lee.

Forty-six-year-old James Overstreet, the man driving the Buick Century that hit and killed Fournier, is now behind bars charged with murder. The Montgomery Police Department reports forensic test results confirm Overstreet was under the influence of an illegal substance at the time of the crash.

"I would love to see this gentleman go through the judicial process and pay the price for the loss of the life," Lee said.

While Fournier is gone those who knew him say he will never be forgotten.

