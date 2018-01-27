FIRST ALERT: Get your umbrellas ready

Our rain chance will only increase the deeper we get into the weekend. So get your umbrellas and rain boots ready because it's about to get wet! We'll see a few showers mainly across north and west Alabama through our cloudy morning. Rain will expand east as we get into the afternoon and evening.

Despite the cloud cover, we'll have a mild day in the 60s thanks to southeasterly winds ahead of the cold front that will move through tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected but there will be a few pockets of heavy rainfall. We'll be watching areas south of I-85 very closely Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

Models are trending towards heavier rainfall for this area. This area may deal with some flash flooding especially for any area with inefficient drainage and areas near bodies of water.

Most of the rain will be done by sunset Sunday and we'll clear out and cool down behind the front. Monday through Wednesday, expect afternoon highs in the 50s. Lows will be down into the 20s Monday and Tuesday night.

We're still expecting another rush of cold arctic air late next week as we begin February.

