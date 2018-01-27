Alabama slows Trae Young, stuns No. 12 Oklahoma 80-73

Alabama freshman Collin Sexton scored 18 points, Herbert Jones added 14 and the Crimson Tide upset No. 12 Oklahoma 80-73 on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.More >>
ESPN says Jemele Hill will leave her job as 'Sportscenter' anchor to write for the company's web site The Undefeated, and be a network commentator.More >>
The Trojans are looking to improve off last year’s 31-25 record which saw them get eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.More >>
Elba High School will be in search of a new head football coach for next season as Ed Rigby confirmed with WSFA 12 News he has resigned.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
