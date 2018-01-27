Selma welcomes new medical health program

The Rural Health Medical program is celebrating a new expansion in Selma. The program held a groundbreaking or a health center that will house five services under one roof.

The new clinic will have dental, optometry, behavioral, mental health and substance abuse services.

"One day you can get it all taken care of. Instead of taking multiple days off to get your teeth cleaned, or an eye exam and your well exam for the year," said CEO of the Rural Health Medical program Keshee Smith. "The other benefit is the proximity to the hospital. So when you have to do extensive labs and imaging, you can get it all done in the same day in one location."

The program is renovating a pre-existing medical center. They say it will take around three months to complete.

