Crenshaw County first responders train with simulated bus crash

Crenshaw County first responders got in some practice by simulating a school bus crash Saturday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It’s something you hope never happens but need to be prepared for… a bus crash.

Crenshaw County first responders practiced by simulating a real-life bus crash.

“This is a very plausible situation in our county because we have several school buses on the road and we practice like we play. This is the time to exercise and practice our procedures of how we would handle the situation and this is the time to make mistakes and evaluate what we would need to do,” said Crenshaw County EMA Director Elliot Jones.

The blood was fake and the “victims” were students at Crenshaw County public schools. The purpose of the mock bus crash was for emergency officials to get practice for if a situation like this were to occur.

“They can get an actual hands-on for when something happens and know what we’re supposed to do. The mistakes that we make, we can correct them at a table talk,” said Luverne Police Chief Michael Johnson.

Jace Baines played the bus driver in the simulation.

“I believe we hit head on with a log truck and I’ve been impaled through the thorax with a large stick,” Baines said.

Ashley Hebert played “Student Number Five.”

“It prepares everybody. Not fully, because nothing can ever fully prepare you for things like this, but if something was to happen it just helps,” Hebert said.

Officials tell us they try to have at least one emergency simulation each year to prepare their first responders for any type of situation.

