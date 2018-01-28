Vernon: Sunny Monday to follow Sunday rain

Saturday's rain has followed us into Sunday as expected, but thankfully the end of this wet weather is in sight! Showers will continue to push northeast across the area Sunday morning, but as we move through the afternoon expect improving (drier) conditions. Clouds will stick around all day.

Highs Sunday afternoon will peak in the low 60s across central Alabama and possibly the mid to upper 60s for areas south of I-85. The reason south Alabama will be warmer is due to a lack of rain activity Sunday morning. Rain coverage is isolated to scattered at best and the coverage doesn't look to increase over the next few hours. As the front marches through later, our rain chances are pretty much done for everyone by mid afternoon.

Cloud cover will gradually diminish Sunday night and overnight as a northwest wind falls in place. This cooler wind flow along with clearing skies will create a cooler night than Saturday night in the low to mid 40s.

With skies clearing overnight, we'll be treated to a sunny start to the new workweek. Expect sunny skies Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday but don't expect warm conditions to dominate. The cold air mass behind Sunday's cold front is lagging a bit. So we'll have a mild afternoon Monday in the low 60s, but that high drops to the low 50s Tuesday. Both nights will likely have lows near or slightly below freezing.

Temperatures will bounce back relatively quickly by Wednesday as we max out to near 60 in the afternoon. This is due to our winds turning more southerly ahead of our next cold front that looks to arrive into the region by Thursday.

