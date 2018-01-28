One lane closed on I-85 SB near Pike Road due to vehicle fire

One lane shut down on Interstate 85 southbound between mile markers 15 and 16 (near Pike Road).
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office alerts there is a vehicle fire on the roadway and emergency vehicles are responding. The sheriff's office also says they are working a crash in the same area, and one lane is blocked by emergency vehicles.
Motorists should use caution.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
12 East Delano Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36105
(334) 288-1212
publicfile@wsfa.com
(334) 613-8256EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.