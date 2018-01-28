One lane closed on I-85 SB near Pike Road due to vehicle fire - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

One lane closed on I-85 SB near Pike Road due to vehicle fire

PIKE ROAD, AL (WSFA) -

One lane shut down on Interstate 85 southbound between mile markers 15 and 16 (near Pike Road).

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office alerts there is a vehicle fire on the roadway and emergency vehicles are responding. The sheriff's office also says they are working a crash in the same area, and one lane is blocked by emergency vehicles. 

Motorists should use caution. 

