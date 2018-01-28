8th grade AL basketball player helps opponent with Down syndrome score

Powell Gordon helped tip the ball towards the player on the other team so he could score a basket. (Source: Mandy Crawford Gordon)

An east Alabama eighth-grader's last basketball game of the season ended with a move that warmed the hearts of all the mothers in the stands - especially his own.

Powell Gordon plays on the Auburn Junior High School eighth grade basketball team, his mother Mandy said.

Auburn was in the lead when their opponent, the Long Cane Middle School Cougars out of LaGrange, Georgia, put in a player who has Down syndrome.

Video shows the special needs player catching the ball and taking a shot. Unfortunately, he missed.

But Powell again tipped the ball back to. Again, a throw and a miss.

But the third time was the charm. The player made the shot and both teams cheered him on.

The video captured Powell, No. 14, run over to the player and give him a hug.

Mandy said all of the mothers in the stands were crying after the player made the shot.

"Proud mom moment," she said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.