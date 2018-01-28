College receives $3.6 million gift for business school

The University of Montevallo received it's largest gift in the school's history. (Source: University of Montevallo)

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (AP) - A college in central Alabama has received the largest gift in the school's history going toward a new building for it's business school.

Al.com reports that $3.6 million was donated to the University of Montevallo's Stephens College of Business. The school made the announcement Thursday.

The college is named after Michael E. Stephens, who died last year. The college of business was named in his honor in 1997.

Stephens bequeathed the money to the school of business for the facility.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.