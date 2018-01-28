Student, adults decry politics of Alabama government class

The summer reading list for the class included books such as "Liberalism Is a Mental Disorder" by conservative author and radio host Michael Savage. (Source: Pixabay)

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama high school student is continuing to raise complaints about a government class where the summer reading list included books such as "Liberalism Is a Mental Disorder" by conservative author and radio host Michael Savage.

Al.com reports that high school senior Julia Coccaro confronted Baldwin County school board members Thursday, telling them that taxpayers are not paying for students "to be indoctrinated."

Al.com reports that no one at Thursday's meeting mentioned the teacher by name.

The reading list was pulled last year, but complaints about the advanced placement government class are continuing.

Superintendent Eddie Tyler said the school system will take some of the public's suggestions under consideration.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.