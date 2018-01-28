Student, adults decry politics of Alabama government class

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama high school student is continuing to raise complaints about a government class where the summer reading list included books such as "Liberalism Is a Mental Disorder" by conservative author and radio host Michael Savage.
Al.com reports that high school senior Julia Coccaro confronted Baldwin County school board members Thursday, telling them that taxpayers are not paying for students "to be indoctrinated."
Al.com reports that no one at Thursday's meeting mentioned the teacher by name.
The reading list was pulled last year, but complaints about the advanced placement government class are continuing.
Superintendent Eddie Tyler said the school system will take some of the public's suggestions under consideration.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
12 East Delano Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36105
(334) 288-1212
publicfile@wsfa.com
(334) 613-8256EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.