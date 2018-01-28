Troy’s Amahni Upshaw transitioning to a leader on and off the court

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban dancing, you say?More >>
As a good friend of the Humphrey family it saddens me to hear this news about a young man that to this point in his life has done everything right.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Josh Gattis as the new wide receivers coach for the Crimson Tide.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Karl Scott to serve as the Tide's secondary coach.More >>
At the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Crimson Tide offensive lineman, Bradley Bozeman, was asked about his fondest memory playing for Alabama. He’s got plenty to choose from.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
Five players from Auburn, five from Alabama, and one from Troy all on hand to take part in the festivities.More >>
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.More >>
Auburn has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former baseball coach Sunny Golloway.More >>
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.More >>
Amahni Upshaw’s love of basketball dates back to her days in diapers.More >>
The Trojans are looking to improve off last year’s 31-25 record which saw them get eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.More >>
There's a new king of the hill in Troy Basketball history. Wesley Person is now the all-time scoring leader in Troy history after a 22-point night against Louisiana-Monroe.More >>
Faulkner University president Dr. Michael Williams officially introduced Shayne Wasden as the school’s new head football coach at a press conference in the Carmichael Boardroom of the Harris College of Business building on campus this morning. The event, originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, was twice postponed due to hazardous road conditions in the wake of this week’s winter storm.More >>
Troy head football coach Neal Brown announced Thursday new titles and roles for a pair of his offensive assistant coaches. Matt Moore has been elevated to offensive coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties, while Sean Reagan will serve as co-offensive coordinator and coach Troy's quarterbacks.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.More >>
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
An Afghan official has updated the number of wounded from Saturday's suicide bombing in Kabul to 191, saying the death toll from the Taliban attack remains at 95.More >>
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.More >>
Two Republican senators say their party should immediately consider returning contributions from casino mogul Steve Wynn in light of sexual harassment allegations against him.More >>
In his first year, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has survived a barrage of insults from President Donald Trump, faced antipathy from some at the Justice Department and batted away calls from his fellow Republicans...More >>
President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.More >>
