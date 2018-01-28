Mothers speak out about unsolved homicides of Atlanta rapper, friend

Kendrick Stokes' mother had with her a blanket with pictures of her son on it. She sleeps with it every night to feel close to her son. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Two months have gone by, and still no answers. Edward Reeves, also known as Bambino Gold, and his friend Kendrick Stokes, were found dead in Macon County in November. Aieda Harris, the mother of Atlanta-based rapper Bambino Gold, wants answers.

“Every day I still look to see my son coming through the door and everyday I’m hoping we get a phone call saying that this was not true. You know after this time it’s just still unbelievable that my baby is gone and we won’t see him anymore and his son won’t ever get to see his daddy again,” Harris said.

On Sunday, Harris was joined by Felicia Webster, Stokes’ mother.

“I can’t be mad… I can’t, because if I take that anger and let that anger suppress me then I can’t focus on how to get this case solved,” Webster said.

Webster had with her a blanket with pictures of Stokes on it. She sleeps with it every night to feel close to her son.

“This blanket is a comfort for me. It helps me every night. I cannot go to sleep without it. I sleep every night with this blanket,” Webster said.

Harris also has trouble sleeping.

“It’s been unbearable. You know, it’s been hard to sleep at night, it’s hard to just do anything because my son is on my mind 24 hours a day,” Harris said. “I won’t get to hold my baby again and he won’t be here to kiss me on the top of my head anymore and hug me,” Harris said, tears rolling down her cheek.

Harris said she won’t rest until she gets justice for her son.

“We know that the people that are responsible for doing this to our kids, they’re still out there walking around free and it’s not fair,” Harris said. Webster nodded in agreement.

The two mothers have bonded over their heartbreak. Sharing stories of their sons to keep their memories alive.

“This has been unbearable for both of us. We’re two mothers standing here together, you know, that never thought that we would have to bear this kind of burden and it’s just not fair,” Harris said.

According to Tony Garrett with CrimeStoppers, to his knowledge no advancements have been made in the case. If you have any information on the deaths of Reeves or Stokes, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, your tip could lead to a cash reward.

