Amanda: Mild and sunny Monday

After a wet weekend and a cloudy start to our Monday, we will likely see sunshine start to dominate the sky by this afternoon. Temperatures were mild this morning and we will only get warmer later on today, but what would be a week in Alabama if it didn't feature ups and down in our forecast?!

Today: Sunshine is already beginning to poke through the clouds late this morning. By later on today, a mostly sunny sky is expected and highs will climb into the upper 50s/low 60s statewide. While the weather remains mostly calm, we will still experience a northerly wind that is going to help bring cooler/drier air into the region. Breezy conditions around 10-15mph are expected for much of the day with gusts as high as 20+mph.

Tuesday: We woke up on Monday to many spots only dropping into the 50s; by tomorrow morning, almost everyone will be below freezing! That change is all thanks to a clear sky, a calmer wind and dry air in the atmosphere... those three things will allow for effectively cooling by sunrise. Although the sky condition won't change much in 24 hours, the temperatures will - highs on Tuesday are a good 10-15° below highs on Monday. Don't be surprised if y'all get stuck in the upper 40s tomorrow afternoon.

End of January/Start of February: To wrap up this month will we see temperatures rebound a bit into the upper 50s on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. By the 1st of February, we will start to see a shift towards a slighter wetter pattern... yet another cold front sweeps through Alabama, and it will likely bring coverage of rain near 30% both late Thursday and early Friday. More widespread rain is expected during the overnight Thursday, but just like this weekend storms don't seem to be an issue. Temperatures will likely climb into the low 60s ahead of the rain, then drop through the 50s/40s for highs by the weekend.

