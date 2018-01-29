Montgomery man wins Honda's HBCU Power of Dreams Award

Brian "Blue" Smith created the Blue Heart Foundation with money out of his own pocket. (Source: Honda)

A Montgomery man has won Honda's fourth annual HBCU Power of Dreams Award, which Honda created "to honor those extraordinary individuals taking action, and moving the HBCU community forward."

Brian "Blue" Smith created the Blue Heart Foundation with money out of his own pocket. His foundation provides brown-bag lunches, mentors band students and more.

"We recognized Brian's hard work and big dreams at the 16th annual Honda Battle of the Bands Invitational Showcase," Honda said in a statement

Honda said a crowd of 62,000 fans, students and alumni took part in the 16th annual Honda Battle of the Bands Invitational Showcase (HBOB) on Saturday, where they enjoyed spectacular performances by eight of the nation’s top Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) marching bands and GRAMMY Award-winning R&B group 112.

This year’s showcase participants included:

Alabama A&M University, Marching Maroon & White Band (Southwestern Athletic Conference) – fifth appearance

Alabama State University, Mighty Marching Hornets (Southwestern Athletic Conference) – sixth appearance

Bethune-Cookman University, Marching Wildcats (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) – 13th appearance

Hampton University, The Marching Force (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) – first appearance

Miles College, Purple Marching Machine (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) – first appearance

North Carolina A&T State University, Blue & Gold Marching Machine (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) – sixth appearance

Prairie View A&M University, Marching Storm (Southwestern Athletic Conference) – eighth appearance

Tennessee State University, Aristocrat of Bands (Ohio Valley Athletic Conference) – eighth appearance

