Escaped inmate captured in Wetumpka

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA/AP) -

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate of the Frank Lee Youth Center in Deatsville who left his job assignment in Montgomery has been taken into custody.

Michael Deschaun McLeod, 34, left his assigned job location around 6:35 a.m. Monday. McLeod was taken back into custody around 9 p.m. in Wetumpka.

ADOC officials say a tip led them to a gas station where McLeod surrendered without incident.

McLeod is serving a 20-year sentence that started in 2014 for discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle or dwelling in Montgomery County.

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 8:07 PM EST2018-01-17 01:07:34 GMT

