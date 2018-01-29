Law enforcement searching for escaped inmate in Montgomery

The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Frank Lee Youth Center in Montgomery.

Michael Deshaun McLeod, 34, left his assigned job location at approximately 6:35 a.m. Monday.

McLeod is 5'2", approximately 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white tee shirt, and glasses.

The fugitive is serving a 20-year sentence that started in 2014 for discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle or dwelling in Montgomery County.

If you see McLeod, call ADOC at 800-831-8825 immediately.

