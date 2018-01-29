Guiding youngsters through life at Floyd Elementary

From being taught by a former Class Act to become one herself, one Montgomery Public Schools alum loves the town where she went to school.

That's why she decided to become a teacher in the same system. Her name is Jennifer Lewis.

Lewis credits her passion of wanting to become an educator to a teacher from her past.

"My elementary teacher Ms. Janet Rainey, she meant so much to me! She would always come with a smile on her face. She greeted me everyday. She took out the time when it was needed, she went above and beyond the call of duty and she just showed me what a true teacher is suppose to be like in and outside of the classroom," Lewis said.

Although her students at Floyd Elementary may refer to Ms. Lewis as their teacher, she knows her kids are the real educators. She views herself as more of the facilitator of the classroom, and her main goal is to instill in her kids at a young age that life won't give you anything - you have to work hard to earn anything!

"They students that I have here know if you have to earn everything they do with me, and you have to work hard to get anything you need. Everyday is not going to be a good day, but everyday I want you to come in here and give your best. If you have given your best then that's all that Ms. Lewis asks for," Lewis said.

After being an educator for 13 years, Lewis knows this isn't just a job - it's her life's mission. It satisfies her to know she can play a role in guiding youngsters to achieve great things in life!

"What I do is a mission - giving back to children and making sure they are giving the best product that they can, and if I can make sure I am putting just a little bit into what they are doing, then I am a happy teacher," Lewis said.

Congratulations Ms. Lewis, you're this week's Class Act!

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.