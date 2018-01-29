Guiding youngsters through life at Floyd Elementary

In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.More >>
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.More >>
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.More >>
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.More >>
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.More >>
One teacher in Montgomery credits her love of teaching to an educator from her past, and now she wants to pay it forwards to the next generation of learners.More >>
One teacher in Montgomery credits her love of teaching to an educator from her past, and now she wants to pay it forwards to the next generation of learners.More >>