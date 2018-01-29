New program encourages hiring of veterans

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, along with U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington, is encouraging businesses to hire veterans to fill positions in their companies.

The push is due to a new federal program, the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, that will start in 2019. As the Department of Labor prepares for the launch they will be hosting an HVMP Demonstration.

The demonstration will recognize 300 employers nationwide who have committed to hiring, developing, and keeping veteran workers.

Starting on Jan. 31 all business - regardless of size - are eligible to apply. There is currently no application fee and employers only need one veteran on staff to be eligible for the program. More information on the criteria business’ will need to meet click here.

“I know that Alabama’s employers care deeply about our veterans," Ivey said, "and I encourage them to pursue this federal designation, so that Alabama’s veterans will know how deeply their commitment lies.”

The demonstration will have the same guidelines as the 2019 program.

