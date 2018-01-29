How to keep WSFA 12 News in your news feed

Changes that Facebook is making to your news feed could affect how you receive news happening in your area. A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends from WSFA 12 News.

Desktop computers

Go to the WSFA 12 News Facebook page and make sure you have "liked" the page. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the dropdown menu.

Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!

Phone and tablet users

On your smartphone or tablet, go to the WSFA 12 News Facebook page and click "Like."

Then select "Follow" or "Following;" click it and turn "Get Notifications" to the on position.

Also under "In your news feed," select "See first" to move our posts to the top.

That's it! Thank you for choosing WSFA 12 News for your local news coverage.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.