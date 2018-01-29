Butler County sheriff's deputy fired after arrest

Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden confirmed Matthew Goodson is no longer employed with the sheriff's office. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Butler County sheriff's deputy was fired Friday after being arrested in Crenshaw County, according to Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden.

Matthew Goodson, 22, had been employed with the sheriff's office for about six months and was fired as soon as the sheriff learned about the arrest, Harden said.

According to a report from the Crenshaw County Jail, Goodson was arrested Friday and charged with domestic violence assault, child endangerment and domestic violence strangulation.

Details about the case weren't immediately available.

