Procedure helps relieve sinus misery in just minutes

Waiting for acne to clear up on its own can be frustrating, especially for teens who are already self-conscious about their appearance.More >>
If you call 911, you expect to get the medical services you need.More >>
Controversial "heat-not-burn" tobacco devices might only get limited marketing in the United States, based on recommendations issued Thursday by an influential government panel.More >>
A procedure that plucks stroke-causing clots from blood vessels in the brain may be useful in many more patients than previously thought, new research shows.More >>
Most American teenagers are plagued by too little sleep, which can hurt their health and their school performance, federal health officials said Thursday.More >>
Roughly 29 million sinus patients in the United States spend years trying to find a solution to their recurrent sinus problems. Now, a Montgomery doctor is performing a “sinus balloon” procedure to relieve chronic misery in just minutes.More >>
A new program at Publix Pharmacy locations could take a big chunk out of monthly prescription medication expenses, reducing out-of-pocket costs to the equivalent of $2.50 a month for many popular generic drugs.More >>
Upwards of 44 non-pediatric deaths potentially related to the flu are under investigation across the state, the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health indicates.More >>
Nora says her daughter took two doses of Tamiflu. On the second night, she had two episodes of shaking, crying, seeing things and acting hysterical.More >>
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there is at least one potential death associated with the flu in Mobile. Another victim is in critical condition at Springhill Medical Center.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
Stats show cardiac arrest is the number one killer of firefighters. According to Northport Fire and Rescue, 47 percent of firefighter deaths are due to sudden cardiac arrests.More >>
The flu epidemic continues. Two Lee County residents have died after being treated for flu-like symptoms.More >>
In December Zach Jones received the special glasses as a Christmas present. His emotional reaction was captured on camera.More >>
Pediatric patients at Montgomery area hospitals will have a more enjoyable experience while they’re being transported around the hospital hallsMore >>
