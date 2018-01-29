1 evaluated at hospital after Pike County bus, dump truck collide

A Pike County school bus and a dump truck collided Monday, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell.

A total of six students were on the bus at the time of the crash, though Bazzell added "all students [are] up and walking and no visible signs of injury."

One student was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, however, so they could be evaluated, according to the superintendent.

The collision happened at the intersection of 2225 (Smart Road) and 2262.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

A cause for the crash remains under investigation.