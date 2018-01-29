1 evaluated at hospital after Pike County bus, dump truck collide

A Montgomery man has won Honda's fourth annual HBCU Power of Dreams Award, which Honda created "to honor those extraordinary individuals taking action, and moving the HBCU community forward."More >>
A Pike County school bus and a dump truck collided Monday, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell.More >>
One teacher in Montgomery credits her love of teaching to an educator from her past, and now she wants to pay it forwards to the next generation of learners.More >>
Seven in 10 people who participated in the survey stated they believe MPS is in a crisis and blame the system’s top leadership.More >>
For Crenshaw, becoming an educator wasn't about finding a job, it was about fulfilling her purpose in life.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has released their annual list of failing schools across the state.More >>
Jared Hunter, the president of the University of Alabama's student government association, has resigned. This comes after Hunter was arrested Sunday on a drunken driving charge.More >>
Building a strong education foundation is key to a child's future success... one educator in Brundidge takes that responsibility seriously, but she isn't afraid to have a little bit of fun, too.More >>
Acting State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson says sweeping changes are ahead for Montgomery Public Schools. The alternative? The district could lose its accreditation.More >>
The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has inspired many to dedicate the late Civil Rights activist's birthday to a day of service. One organization is using his legacy to give back to 1,000 kids in Selma and Montgomery.More >>
