Man injured in shooting on Hall Street in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A shooting victim walked in a Montgomery hospital Monday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Hall Street.

Police say the man's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation.

