Former MPD officer arrested on property charge

A former Montgomery Police officer, Amanda Millwood, 39, has been arrested on a property charge. This is her second arrest in eight months.

Court records indicate Millwood was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property on Friday in connection to a theft in December 2017. An affidavit states Millwood was in possession of stolen tools valued at $150,000.

In May, Millwood was charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of heroin. Following her arrest, Millwood was placed on mandatory leave.

Monday, MPD confirmed Millwood’s employment was terminated on May 22, 2017. She had been on the force nine years at the time of her 2017 arrest.

Millwood’s 2017 drug case was bound over for grand jury consideration on June 9, 2017. Court records indicate no indictments have been handed down in this case.

Constance Millwood, 34, who was charged in connection to the 2017 case was also arrested on Friday on first and second degree charges of receiving stolen property.

