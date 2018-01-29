Selma mayor delivers State of the City address

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton delivered his State of the City Monday. Melton said the city has made history, and now is the time to build the future. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton delivered his State of the City Monday. Melton said the city has made history, and now is the time to build the future.

Melton said several projects are in the works including developments along the Riverfront.

"So we have a boardwalk that we'll be installing on our riverfront this year-- splash pad that we will be installing as well. And of course we're working on broadband technology downtown Selma, so those are three major projects that we're looking forward through year to be completed," Melton said.

Melton added that the priority for residents is jobs and he says the city's economy is growing. He pointed to investments at International Paper and American Apparel. American Apparel just scored a $71 million contract.

International Paper is investing $300 million in its plant.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.