MPACT leads students to career success

Lee graduated from MPACT in 2017 and was hired by Dixie Electric. In February, Lee will start a new job with Alabama Power. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Kevin Lee attended MPACT throughout high school and majored in Electrical Technology, one of MPACT’s 11 majors students can choose from. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technologies, better known as MPACT, provides a unique educational experience that combines academics with technical training.

Kevin Lee attended MPACT throughout high school and majored in Electrical Technology, one of MPACT’s 11 majors students can choose from.

“My step dad was an electrician and I went on different jobs with him and I guess it just peaked my interest in the electrical field,” Lee said.

Lee graduated from MPACT in 2017 and was hired by Dixie Electric. He said MPACT prepared him for the workforce.

“I didn’t just go out not knowing nothing. I already knew some of the things that we were already doing so that helped out the electricians because they didn’t have to babysit me as much,” Lee said.

In February, Lee will start a new job with Alabama Power.

“The great part of these programs is that they do prepare students and they don’t prepare them just for a job with Alabama Power, but any number of businesses around the River Region,” Michael Jordan said. He is the area manager for the southern division of Alabama Power.

Jordan said when he’s looking for new employees, MPACT and programs similar to it are the first places he looks.

“We’re always looking for the most skilled, the best candidate to fit that job and when you have programs such as this that are teaching kids every day the skills necessary to immediately enter the workforce on day one be job ready, these programs are an incredible asset,” Jordan said. “When we go to look for the very best candidate, we’re proud that there are programs like this that are feeding students to our interview process,” Jordan said.

Rick Robinson was Lee’s electrical instructor during his time at MPACT. He said Lee always “did everything we asked him to do.”

“As he came along in the program we introduced him to more and more potential employers and he took advantage of every opportunity we gave him and here’s the result,” Robinson said.

He said he is extremely proud of Lee’s accomplishments and seeing students succeed is “the reason we teach.”

“It’s the reason we have these programs here at MPACT, you know it’s extremely gratifying for us to take a young man from the ninth grade, mentor him, teach him through his senior year of high school and then him go on to begin a career that he can support a family on that he can retire on it’s extremely gratifying,” Robinson said.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.