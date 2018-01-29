Police kill pig terrorizing Alex City neighborhood

Alexander City police officers were forced to kill a pig that was terrorizing residents in a neighborhood, according to Alexander City Police Chief Jay Turner.

Turner said the police department received several calls last week about a pig roaming around a neighborhood on Worthy Road off Airport Drive.

Officers responded but weren't able to find the pig. They received another call Saturday morning, and this time they tracked it down the pig.

They tried to capture the pig but it became aggressive. The chief said officer were forced to put it down.

He believes the pig was domesticated at one point but was then left to fend for itself and was probably looking for food.

The pig was sent to forensics to be tested.

This is the second incident involving an animal in Alexander City in a week. On Thursday, an injured deer ran into a Tractor Supply and had to be euthanized.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.