Vernon: Cold air stopping by for quick visit

Winds will continue out of the northwest Monday night as cold air takes hold of the state. The cold air along with clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to near or below freezing overnight. Much of central Alabama will fall into the low 30s while areas south of I-85 will range from the low to mid 30s.

We'll have sunny skies through the day Tuesday but don't expect the mild setting we had today. Cold air will dominate our bright day. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s and temperatures will max out around 50 degrees by the afternoon.

Skies will remain clear Tuesday night as winds calm but remain out of the north continuing the cool flow of air. Temps Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be near or slightly below freezing.

The good news with our forecast during this time is, we'll have clear skies. That will ensure a perfect view of the Super Blue Blood Moon.

The name is catchy but for good reason, Wednesday morning we will have a supper moon, the 2nd full moon of the month, and a lunar eclipse occurring at the same time. The last time these three events occurred together was more than 150 years ago!

We'll warm back up to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday afternoon ahead of our next storm system. A new cold front will arrive Thursday bringing our next round of rainfall by the afternoon through Friday morning. We'll likely stay dry through Saturday before more rain arrives Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.