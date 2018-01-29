Macon East Academy hoping to repeat as AISA champions

The reigning AISA champions are vying for another shot at a ring.More >>
An east Alabama eighth-grader's last basketball game of the season ended with a move that warmed the hearts of all the mothers in the stands - especially his own.More >>
Amahni Upshaw’s love of basketball dates back to her days in diapers.More >>
Nick Saban showed some fancy footwork and some cool dance moves during a visit with cornerback recruit Eddie Smith, who posted a couple of videos on Facebook.More >>
Michigan State University didn't share the full conclusions of a 2014 Title IX investigation into disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar with a patient who accused him of sexual assault.More >>
Alabama freshman Collin Sexton scored 18 points, Herbert Jones added 14 and the Crimson Tide upset No. 12 Oklahoma 80-73 on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.More >>
ESPN says Jemele Hill will leave her job as 'Sportscenter' anchor to write for the company's web site The Undefeated, and be a network commentator.More >>
The Trojans are looking to improve off last year’s 31-25 record which saw them get eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.More >>
