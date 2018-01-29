Macon East Academy hoping to repeat as AISA champions

The Knights will play Russell Christian in the Elite 8 on Wednesday morning as their first stop in hopes of being back to back champions. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The reigning AISA champions are vying for another shot at a ring.

A change in culture has been the focal point of the Macon East Academy boys basketball program. Head Coach Larry Chapman won the AISA last season and he's hoping to 2-peat with the Knights this season.

"They started buying in and our practices were very very demanding in regard to fundamental development," said Coach Chapman

Former Auburn basketball player Lincoln Glass is the assistant coach to the program and loves what the team has done in their three years at the helm.

"You have to put in the work and our guys have definitely put in the work. We like to do the things that most teams don't like doing and that has changed the culture of this basketball," said Glass.

Grabbing the school's first AISA title last year has set the standard. After grabbing the 2A Region Championship this past Saturday all eyes are on hanging another banner.

Senior Point guard Kyle Edwards smiled and said, "Over the next few games we expect to get back to the championship and win it again."

Senior Power Forward Logan Goree said, "We need to get this win. To win the State Championship. We're trying to set an example and go out with the win."

Hard work is one of several mottos for this basketball team, which is something Coach Chapman says this team has certainly accomplished.

"Thank our players for the way they've played and they come in here every night and put on their work hat and go to work and it's fun," Chapman said.

