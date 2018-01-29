3 arrested after lengthy police chase from Troy to Montgomery County

School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
Among the items Cody W. Booth is accused of taking from Walter Bryant Jr., 78, and Faith Craig, 58,: his military medals and the wedding rings and jewelry from Craig's hands.More >>
Among the items Cody W. Booth is accused of taking from Walter Bryant Jr., 78, and Faith Craig, 58,: his military medals and the wedding rings and jewelry from Craig's hands.More >>
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.More >>
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.More >>
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.More >>
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.More >>
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.More >>
Brushing aside opposition from the Department of Justice, Republicans on the House intelligence committee voted Monday to release a classified memo.More >>
Brushing aside opposition from the Department of Justice, Republicans on the House intelligence committee voted Monday to release a classified memo.More >>